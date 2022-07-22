Dallas McKelvie has swapped his whistle for a clipboard after being installed as interim coach at Temora.
McKelvie has been ushered in to replace Russell Humphrey after his dramatic exit from the club this week.
While he has a long history of coaching McKelvie had turned his attention to umpiring, and officiated his first Farrer League grand final in 2019, the last in the competition before COVID struck.
However with Humphrey's departure, McKelvie thought he could offer some assistance to the club.
"The whistle has been put away," McKelvie said.
"This time last week I was an umpire but things have moved pretty quick. There's been some bedlam but I thought I'd be able to help out.
"I put my hand up and ended up with the role. Hopefully I can give them a bit of direction."
With plenty of coaching experience at Temora, Kangaroos president Peter Hartwig is confident McKelvie is the right man to lead the club forward for the rest of the season as they look at a playing option for 2023.
He will be assisted by Michael Gilchrist, Chris McAuley and Scott Blackwell.
"Those guys will help him out but Dallas is very well-known around Riverina footy circles," Hartwig said.
"He's umpired, he's coached and is still around the club as his son plays for us."
McKelvie also has a good rapport with a lot of the playing group having coached many coming through the junior ranks.
"I'm not ticking boxes or anything but the only grade I haven't coached was this from juniors to seniors," he said.
Hartwig hopes the coaching group can help Temora find some form again.
Temora started the season brightly, with three wins from their first four games, but have lost their last eight to sit on the bottom of the ladder.
However Hartwig has been pleased with the playing group's response to the change ahead of their clash with Charles Sturt University at Nixon Park on Saturday.
"Training has been up and about this week," he said.
"We've got a couple of must-win games against CSU in firsts and ressies so that will be a very good hit out."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
