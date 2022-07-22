The Daily Advertiser

The proposed solar farm set for on land on Holbrook Rd, between Wagga and Mangoplah, has raised the ire of locals

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
July 22 2022 - 7:00pm
OPPOSITION: Maxwell grazier Don Kirkpatrick is angry with plans to install a solar farm directly across from his land. Picture: Les Smith

A controversial solar farm project set for Maxwell, south of Wagga, has been given a resounding thumbs down by locals during the community feedback phase.

