The Daily Advertiser

Tyson McLachlan becoming the jack of all codes

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 22 2022 - 8:08am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CODE-HOPPER: After playing for Wagga City in Southern Inland last year and Group Nine club Brothers earlier this year, Tyson McLachlan is starting to make an impact for East Wagga-Kooringal in the Farrer League.

Tyson McLachlan has played first grade in three different codes in the past 12 months but has happily found a home with East Wagga-Kooringal.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.