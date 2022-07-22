Tyson McLachlan has played first grade in three different codes in the past 12 months but has happily found a home with East Wagga-Kooringal.
McLachlan was part of Wagga City's unbeaten season in Southern Inland last year before returning to Group Nine club Brothers this year.
However with a late start to the Group Nine season, and a big gap in the middle, McLachlan decided to give the Hawks a helping hand in reserve grade.
It's a change that has stuck but he didn't stay in reserves for long.
The 22-year-old has played in the last five seniors games for the Hawks and has been named on the bench for their clash with Coleambally at Gumly Oval on Saturday.
While it was never his intention to play seniors, McLachlan is enjoying a new challenge with the Hawks.
"It's just a bit of change in my life," McLachlan said.
"I went there to give them a hand in ressies to start the year as they were short and I've grown up with Brocke Argus so he got me over there and I never went back."
McLachlan is no stranger to Australian rules having played the sport as a teenager but admitted there's plenty of things he's had to adapt to.
However there's one that stands out the most.
"The running," McLachlan said. "There's a lot more running than in rugby league or rugby union but other than that everything is pretty good.
"I played AFL as a junior and while kicking an AFL ball is a bit different but it didn't take long to get used to."
While McLachlan never anticipated playing seniors, he has been enjoying the ride.
Hawks coach Matt Hard has also been impressed with how he's adapted to the sport.
"He's been playing some good footy, he's been learning a lot and he's been great really," Hard said.
"He's just a good, young talent who is keen to do the work so we've been pretty happy with him.
"He may go back to twos this week but as I say every week is about learning and he's definitely doing that."
Hard is unsure what role McLachlan will have on Saturday as the Hawks start to get more players back.
East Wagga-Kooringal are looking to keep their place in the top three up against a Blues outfit who are starting to pick up some momentum.
After a winless first half of the season, the Blues have won three of their last four games.
Coming off a one-point loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek, the Hawks find themselves back in third however they are four points behind the Magpies and four clear of North Wagga with two sides set to clash at McPherson Oval on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
