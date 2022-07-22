Sherie Smith remembered feeling isolated when she received her cancer diagnosis.
It was November 2020 and the first few months were "pretty surreal".
Advertisement
"It never really dawned on me, I never really had any panic," she said.
Ms Smith was diagnosed with Kidney cancer, which was then found to have spread to her breast and lymph nodes, which was "very out of the blue", considering she exhibited few symptoms.
And as she struggled to come to terms with her illness, and received extensive "heavy duty" treatment, she also struggled to confide in anyone else.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It didn't feel real still," she said. "A lot of friends didn't understand."
"It's very isolating, the fatigue is beyond description, but then again so is everything else."
Ms Smith's experience is a common one for people with cancer.
In 2023, it is expected that over 53,000 people will be diagnosed with cancer in NSW alone, but new research shows that only a third of people in NSW would feel comfortable talking to their friends and family about their cancer diagnosis - their fears, their concerns.
Many will not even be aware that there is help at hand.
Cancer Council NSW has a dedicated hotline, 13 11 20, designed so that people with a cancer diagnosis can call and ask for help, or just have a chat with a person with an understanding ear.
Data also shows that only 315 calls were made to 13 11 20 from the Western NSW region so far this year, and the council wants to change that.
The Council's 'Here for Life' campaign is designed to raise awareness of the 13 11 20 line.
"People know about lifeline, they know about other support services, but don't know that if you have a cancer diagnosis there's a number you can ring," said Sheridan Evans from the Wagga Wagga office of Cancer Council NSW.
"13 11 20 is the first port of call for all of Cancer Council's Information and Support Services, services that can help relieve some of the burdens of cancer."
The hotline is operated by trained Cancer council staff who have a background in medical oncology training, and runs Monday to Friday, 9-5.
Advertisement
"It can just be a matter of talking with someone and that's enough," Ms Evans said. "But it might also be getting linked in with practical support, emotional support, transport services, help with accommodation, legal and financial issues. All sorts of things."
Ms Smith received legal help from the Cancer Council after being recommended through her breast cancer nurse, but she didn't have any idea that a hotline existed, and wishes she did.
And as she recently got the news that she is in remission, she implores anyone who gets the same news she once did, to reach out for help.
"We do need to get the word out ... give them a call, they can help you through," she said.
If you need help, you should call 13 11 20 or email, 131120@nswcc.org
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.