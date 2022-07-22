The Daily Advertiser

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare statistics show Wagga pregnancy smoking rates above national average

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
July 22 2022 - 8:32pm
Dr Carl Henman says smoking during pregnancy can lead to a range of harms to a child including hypertension, high blood pressure and growth. Picture: Les Smith

Expectant Wagga mothers have exceeded the national average for women smoking during pregnancies, according to newly released data.

