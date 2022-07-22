The Daily Advertiser

Stray shopping trolleys back in the spotlight as Wagga Urban Lancare's Steve Moore weighs in on the issue

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 22 2022 - 3:20am, first published 3:15am
NOT HAPPY: Wagga Urban Landcare vice president Steve Moore is calling for greater measures to clamp down on trolley dumping in our waterways. Picture: Andrew Mangelsdorf

Numerous shopping trolleys continue been abandoned along Wagga's streets and waterways and vice president of Wagga Urban Landcare Group Steve Moore said it's a serious ongoing issue that needs to be addressed.

AM

