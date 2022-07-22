Rex Sox will take on Giants Orange in the Wagga baseball A grade grand final on Sunday after coming through a tight battle in the elimination final.
Emotions were high in a hard fought and narrow victory for Red Sox, coming away with a 7-6 win over the Brahman Bulls on Sunday.
The underdog Bulls looked convincing throughout the game, getting to an early lead in the first innings scoring four runs while conceding just one.
Red Sox scored twice in the second innings but the Bulls clung to the early lead until the bottom of the fourth where Red Sox compiled three runs to give themselves a 6-4 lead.
Bulls answered immediately in the top of the fifth, scoring two runs to tie the game.
However Red Sox crossed again in the bottom of the fifth on a 'fielders choice' off the bat of Nathan Fantoni to take a final 7-6 walk off win over the Bulls.
In B grade, a first innings bout showed signs of a tight game between Giants and Jackals Black.
Both sides scored early with Jackals clinging to a 2-1 lead until the second innings.
Errors proved costly as Giants jumped to a four-run lead before Jackals answered back, scoring a convincing nine runs to give a comfortable 11-6 advantage.
Giants scored once more in the third however it proved in vain as Jackals Black collected another two runs, cementing their 13-7 win.
Jackals' Jeremy Cooper played a pivotal role with that bat, going 3-3 and scoring in all three of his appearances.
It sees both Red Sox and Jackals Black progress through to the grand finals at Jubilee Park.
In A grade Giants Orange shapes up against Red Sox at 2pm while B grade will see Jackals Black take on Jackals Red at 11:30am.
