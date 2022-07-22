The Daily Advertiser

Red Sox win through to A grade grand final

Updated July 22 2022 - 3:30am, first published 2:00am
TIGHT GO: Patrick Lawson dives back to base for Jackals Black as Dave Abbott tries to complete the tag for Giants Cream in the B grade elimination final on Sunday.

Rex Sox will take on Giants Orange in the Wagga baseball A grade grand final on Sunday after coming through a tight battle in the elimination final.

