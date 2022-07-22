Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will welcome back four key troops as they look to maintain their position on top of the Riverina League ladder when they head to Crossroads Oval on Saturday.
The Lions match-up against Collingullie-Glenfield Park will be an intriguing battle between the first and second placed sides with both teams welcoming back some key additions for the clash.
The Demons will welcome back both Nick Perryman and Jayden Klemke while the Lions have Tom Anderson, Dan Foley, Mitch Taylor and Michael Rothnie all back in the side for the important clash.
GGGM captain Ben Walsh says his side is feeling like they have returned to their best brand of footy after a couple of difficult weeks and are looking forward to the challenge on Saturday.
"We are really excited about the opportunity," Walsh said.
"We finished off the last game against Griffith really strongly and started playing the brand of footy we were at the start of the year which was promising.
"Even though the scoreboard didn't show it was a great win it was just really reassuring that we were able to move the footy like we did at the start of the year.
"It's a great opportunity to play against the form team of the competition and see where we are at."
The Lions last month has seen them lose against both Wagga Tigers and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes however Walsh believes his side has learnt a lot from the pair of losses.
"I think we'd just gone away from what was working," he said.
"We put caution to the wind a little bit and played really attacking footy and the start of the year.
"But I guess we got a little bit too worried about losing and trying to protect our record.
"When we got challenged we probably went into our shells a little bit rather than just playing a brand of footy that would get us back in the game.
"But I think we've worked our that we are definitely not unbeatable and we have got to play our best footy at all times to win games of footy."
Walsh has led from the front down back this year for the Lions only missing the opening game of the year through illness and has been happy enough with how he has been playing.
"I've got a pretty good role down back where I get a little bit of a license to attack and try to intercept as much as possible," he said.
"I am pretty fortunate compared to a few of our other defenders that probably have to pick up my slack.
"But I am enjoying the challenge and am now starting to play on some of the key forwards again.
"I am looking forward to a good challenge on the weekend."
After clashing with the Demons on Saturday, the Lions face Leeton-Whitton, Turvey Park and Narrandera to round out the season and Walsh says he is happy with how his side is placed with a month to go.
"We have to be pretty happy," he said.
"Obviously we would have loved to have still won those games when we weren't playing our best footy against Mangoplah and Tigers.
"We are back with the pack now but if we get the win on the weekend we kind of guarantee a top three spot.
"You can't ask for much more than that giving ourselves a second chance come finals."
The Lions defence has been one of the strongest in the competition this year and Walsh said he has loved playing a part in such a tight defensive group.
"I've loved playing with our back six," he said.
"The last 18 months we have really clicked as a unit and we've been able to maintain a really consistent group.
"There is plenty of experience back there and we play our zone and structure really well."
