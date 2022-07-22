The Daily Advertiser

GGGM captain Ben Walsh says his side is excited about the opportunity to play the in-form Collingullie-Glenfield Park

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 22 2022 - 7:30am
BRING IT ON: GGGM captain Ben Walsh said his side is looking forward to the opportunity of facing the in-form Collingullie on Saturday.

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will welcome back four key troops as they look to maintain their position on top of the Riverina League ladder when they head to Crossroads Oval on Saturday.

