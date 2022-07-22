Locals hoping to escape the winter cold may find some reprieve next month with Wagga's latest theatre production recreating a cruise ship experience.
Advertisement
Officially launching the upcoming show on Thursday evening this week, SoACT's Fay Walters described the event as a "bon voyage, welcome aboard party".
Mrs Walters said the original variety play aims to uniquely re-create on-ship entertainment, with a "show within a show" vibe.
"It's a cabaret-style performance," she said.
"There's singing, dancing, jokes, magicians, a variety of entertainment as you would get onboard a cruise ship.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The audience will virtually be the passengers on the boat."
Created by locals Lee Kennedy and Nichole Rosengren, the local production debuts at The Basement Theatre on August 7 with a run of Sunday showings across the winter month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.