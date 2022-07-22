The Daily Advertiser

SoACT play Anchors Away to provide winter escape with cruise ship entertainment variety show at The Basement Theatre

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
July 22 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Actors Peter Lonsdale (left) and Balin Willis greeted people on entry at Thursday's SoACT launch of Anchors Away. Picture: Les Smith

Locals hoping to escape the winter cold may find some reprieve next month with Wagga's latest theatre production recreating a cruise ship experience.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.