Farrer League teams - round 15

Saturday 2.10pm at Gumly Oval
EAST-WAGGA KOORINGAL
B: K Argus, T Garner, J Cooper
HB: H Nelson, N Curran, N Scott
C: H Leddin, K Rowbotham, R Bourne
HF: B Argus, J Boumann, L Cuthbert
F: J Turner, W Thomas, H Northey
Foll: K North Flanigan, J Piercy, H Fitzsimmons
Int: (from) D McCarthy, J Beets, T McLachlan, S Burge
COLEAMBALLY
B: C Hayes, T Mannes, T Clark (c)
HB: D Bennett, K Pete, J Buchanan
C: L Peruzzi, H McKinnon, D Peruzzi
HF: K Bennett, B Argus, J Breed
F: C Steele, J Hodge, K Woods
Foll: B Hardy, M Hillier, L Hillier
Int: H Tooth, D Mader, A Burge
Emg: N Graham
In: A Burge
Out: L Evans
Saturday 2.10pm at Langtry Oval
MARRAR
B: F Jenkins, L Gray, C Graetz
HB: J Reynolds, N Cooper, J Hedington
C: W Keogh, C O'Donnell, Z Lewis
HF: T Lawler, L James, S Emery
F: B Toy, Z Walgers, A Kent
Foll: N Molkentin, J Jenkins, J Moye
Int: J McPherson, J O'Callaghan, D O'Reilly
In: J Moye, A Kent, J O'Callaghan, D O'Reilly
Out: C Bourke, B Neville, J Hoey, M Stibbard
BARELLAN
B: L Paterson, K Stockton, D Campbell
HB: J Whyte , J McCabe , M Irvin
C: H McKenzie, E Cody , L Killalea
HF:J Hillman ,R Conlan, S Bourchier
F: S Ellis , D Schmetzer , M Hawker
Foll: R Irvin , M Irvin , B Cleaver
Int: J Brittliff , L Irvin, TBC Smith
Saturday 2.10pm at McPherson Oval
NORTH WAGGA
B: J Flood, M Thomas, I Crouch
HB: E Winter, L Johnston, X Lyons
C: S Keith, K Flack, L Mauger
HF: J Thompson T Nejman, J May
F: B Alexander, N Dennis, C Winter
Foll: B Keith, M Parkes, B Clarke
Int: K Hamblin, J Kerr, K Hanlon
In: M Parkes, J Thompson, K Hanlon
Out: W Hurst, M Mattingly, S Longmore
THE ROCK-YERONG CREEK
B: M Stephenson, C Cool, M Cummins
HB: L Lupton, T Fellows, A Ridley
C: D Cummins, R Budd, S Wolter
HF: T Hannam, D Biermann, J Kemp
F: H White, S Williams, W Adams
Foll: N Budd, J Hancock, C Diessel
Int: M.Clark-Kell, J Prestage, J Cool
In: T Hannam, J Kemp, C Diessel, M Clark-Kell
Out: J Roberts, T Post, D Pieper, T Collins
Saturday 2.10pm at Nixon Park
TEMORA
B: L McKelvie, R Hubbard, C Stacey
HB: K Shea, P Walker, R Grant
C: L Sinclair, I Reardon, B Moye
HF: J Block, D Leary, T Shea
F: J Bowditch, J Morton, J Galloway
Foll: J Cullen, N Stimson, A McRae
Int: S Jensen, M Krause, C Boyton
CHARLES STURT UNIVERSITY
B: J Raves, N Myers, C Watt
HB: S Barrow, C Kelly, D Kennedy
C: J Collingridge, M Findlay, W Archibald
HF: A Bartter, D Rogers, H Turner
F: C Trevaskis, J Ladd, B Browning
Foll: A Dickins, L Moore, L Holmes
Int: J Steele, J McKay, C Humphries
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
