There's something for the entire family at the Wagga Civic Theatre

As the saying goes, family is the heart of the home; but families are also the heart of the theatre. Take a look at what is coming up for the whole family to enjoy.
It seems to be that many believe the theatre is a 'fancy' experience reserved for adults, quiet audiences and elegant clothes. This could not be further from the truth. The Civic Theatre is a place for all types, all ages and all dress codes.
Already this year, we have welcomed young and old to events like Amy Shark, Guess How Much I Love You, Human Nature and just last week, we hosted Charlie & The Chocolate Factory and Seussical Jnr over three days and nights.
We are very excited about The Alphabet of Awesome Science coming to Wagga for Science Week on Saturday, August 13.
Presented in partnership with the Wagga Wagga City Library, this award-winning show will satisfy the child in your family who's a little inquisitive. It's science made fascinating, hilarious and kind of gross! You will see science experiments live on stage with exciting results that float, fly, squirt, spray, ignite and erupt.
Looking further ahead, anyone with young children will know the hugely popular books about Edward and Edwina the Emu. Both will be live on our stage in October.
The exceptional puppetry, original score and world-class set and costume design will make this a show that your child will talk about all year.
The invitation to children and families does not stop with "children's theatre". This week we have Opera Australia in the house and the show will include performances from the Riverina Children's Choir. The Sydney Dance Company will be on stage on August 26 and Swan Lake will show on September 17. Cosentino will amaze families with his illusions when he performs his show, 'Deception', in November.
Don't forget that the theatre also accepts Parent vouchers, so you might have up to $250 available to use with us. This makes a family night out very affordable.
