Take your time to choose Advertising Feature

Take time to choose: When selecting a preschool a range of factors should be taken into consideration. Picture: Shutterstock

Opportunities to learn and develop are vital for young children with early education playing a huge role in that process. Preschools in NSW are typically for children aged three-years and above.

Now is a great time to consider enrolling your child in preschool for 2023. Before picking one and filing out the enrolment form take the time to consider your options.

In NSW there are several types of preschools including:

Community-based, not-for-profit. They are typically managed by a committee or organisation with any surplus funds back into the preschool.

Department of Education preschool. There are 101 across the state with children enrolled one year before starting school. These preschools give priority to children from financially disadvantaged families and children living within their catchment area.



Preschools run by long day care services and preschools run by private schools.

When considering a preschool think about the:

Location



How long will it take you to get there? Do you want it to be close to home or close to work?

Cost



What is your budget for preschool?

Rating



What is their rating on the National Quality Standard?



The standard assess preschools against seven quality areas including educational program and practice, children's health and safety, physical environment, staffing arrangements, relationships with children, collaborative partnerships with families and communities and governance and leadership.



There are four ratings including significant improvement required, working towards national quality standards, meeting national quality standards and exceeding national quality standards.



Use the search tool on the Service NSW website to find the rating of a preschool, early learning centre or day care.



It's also a good idea to ask existing families what they think of the preschool.

Suitability

