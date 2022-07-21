Roys out to make most of box one in Southern Stars heats

Wallendbeen couple Lorraine and Jack Roy are hoping to make the most of drawing box one in both Southern Stars heats at Wagga on Friday.
Choice Chance has come up with the inside alley in the first of the two heats while Reg's Chance has the same draw in the second.
Both come into the lucrative series in stellar form.
Choice Chance has won four of her last five starts while Reg's Chance had his string of six wins broken when third at Temora last time out.
While he's thrilled with both of their form lines, Jack Roy knows it's going to be hard in the small but quality fields.
"They are good dogs but these are the best dogs in NSW, and some of Victoria, so it's a pretty hard campaign," Roy said.
"In saying that Choice Chance has won 28 races, and not many win that many races so she's a good bitch. Her form is first, first, first, third first, while Reg's Chance's form is first, first, first, first, first, first, third so he's going good.
"They are going up a cog."
Roy just missed out on securing a place in the final when Bonnie's Chance was an unlucky second at Temora on Sunday.
She has drawn four in the same heat as Choice Chance, but is not Roy's favoured runner.
He also has Logical Chance drawn seven in the second heat.
The $50,000-to-the-winner final is at Goulburn next Friday.
Million Dollar Chase winner She's A Pearl lines up in the Goulburn heats on Friday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
