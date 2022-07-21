The chance to play alongside his two boys has seen Steve Reardon pull the boots back on.
Reardon played 163 games for the Bulldogs between 1991 and 2003 before returning home to guide Temora to premiership success.
The Reardon trio all came off the bench in Temora's reserve grade 22-4 loss to Kangaroos on Saturday.
Reardon hasn't played regular football since guiding the Dragons to the 2006 Group Nine premiership.
He's played a couple of one-off games since then, but the 50-year-old couldn't resist the chance to play with sons Billy and Jed.
"I just wanted to play with the boys," Reardon said.
"Billy probably only played 15 minutes, but we all played together and it was good.
"Billy actually went on before us but Jed and I came on together about 18 minutes in and Billy was already on there."
Reardon, who turns 51 in two weeks time, really enjoyed the experience at Nixon Park.
"We just got out there and tried to do our job," he said.
"It was really good looking around and seeing the two young fellas next to you."
Reardon registered prior to June 30 to give himself a chance to play again.
However he isn't sure if the cameo will be repeated when Temora travels to take on Albury next Saturday.
"At the moment my body says it is a one-off," he said.
"I was sore the next day but I haven't played for 16 or 18 years so I was always going to be sore."
However he knows one thing for sure. He won't be playing in a game with his youngest son, Darcy.
"There's a fair chance I won't be playing with Darcy as he's only 12," Reardon said.
Billy Reardon, who is 19, has become a regular in the Dragons first grade outfit for the past two seasons.
He made his first grade debut for Kangaroos in 2020, when Temora did not field a side, and has been joined by his younger brother this season.
The 17-year-old has been splitting time between coming off the bench for first grade with his Weissel Cup commitments.
Dragons secretary Mark Hughes was blown away by Reardon's effort.
"Last year Anthony Madden played with his son and I thought you would never see that again as it was amazing but to see Reardo run around with the two boys was just mind boggling," Hughes said.
Reardon wasn't the only blast from the past for Temora on Saturday, who celebrated their under 16s and first grade premierships from 2002.
Another former Dragons coach Scott Matthews also made an appearance in reserve grade.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
