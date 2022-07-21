KIRK Hamblin will forever be remembered at North Wagga as the man who delivered the drought-breaking premiership.
Hamblin led North Wagga to the historic 2019 Farrer League premiership, breaking a 20-year drought for the club in the process.
The 33-year-old has decided this season will be his last.
"Hopefully it floods from now on," Hamblin laughed when reflecting on the 2019 flag.
"It's definitely my last year. 100 per cent.
"I've always been pretty slow but I'm ridiculously slow at the minute. It's killing me.
"It would be great to finish on a high by I'm ultra-satisfied with what I've been able to achieve in my playing career."
Hamblin still has the 2022 season to play out but will finish as a five-time premiership player at the least.
He won four premierships at his home club Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, before eventually taking on the coaching job at North Wagga, a role he performed with great success.
Hamblin is happy taking a back seat now, behind current North Wagga leader Cayden Winter but is still enjoying playing his role and helping lead the next generation of young Saints.
It is with that experience in mind, Hamblin knows the importance of a top three-finish, which is what is on the line when the Saints host The Rock-Yerong Creek at McPherson Oval on Saturday.
A win will keep North Wagga's hopes of a top three finish alive, while a loss will mean the Saints will kick off their finals campaign in an elimination final.
"I see a top three finish as super important," Hamblin said.
"Rarely do you see a team finish outside the top three and go all the way. If history means anything, finishing top three is extremely important.
"I've seen teams finish fourth and fifth with a lot of momentum coming into finals and for some reason for another, they seem a bit more burnt out than the teams that get that week's rest, or get that double chance."
The Saints hope to welcome back ruckman Matt Parks, along with Ky Hanlon and Josh Thompson for the clash. Thompson played a big role last time the two teams met, kicking a goal after the siren to clinch a draw.
The Magpies will be without David Pieper and Tom Collins to injury but welcome back Todd Hannam, Cooper Diessel and Jordie Kemp.
Hamblin believes bringing heat will be the key to victory.
"We're going to have to put a lot of pressure on them," he said.
"We know that they've got some really good Canberra players that can take the game on and really kill us. The main thing we have to do is apply lots of pressure to make sure they don't have easy delivery into their forward line and make the most of the opportunities when we get them."
Hamblin believes the Saints are producing much more consistent football now too.
"Absolutely. We had a full team at the start of the year and had a decent pre-season but for whatever reason we didn't have the grit to grind out four quarters," he said.
"People were putting it down to our bad kicking and all of this sort of stuff but at the end of the day, we were just coming in and out of games too much. We would have a purple patch where we would kick five or six goals in half a quarter and then battle for the next two quarters to kick a goal.
"What we've done recently is turn that around and we still have a bit of a purple patch but we can grind it out and nullify the opposition when they get a bit of momentum, which has helped."
