The Daily Advertiser

The greatest coaching career in Riverina Australian rules history may draw to a close at the end of the 2022 season

MM
By Matt Malone
July 21 2022 - 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ONE OF THE GREATS: Marrar coach Shane Lenon at training at Langtry Oval on Thursday night, where he told the club this would be his last season in charge. Picture: Matt Malone

THE career of arguably the greatest coach in Riverina Australian rules history could draw to a close at the season's end.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.