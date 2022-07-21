"Don't worry the last two years with the COVID were tough. 2020 we never played at all but that as a coach, you didn't really get a break, we had a couple of pre-seasons that year, there was still a chance we were going to play so you were still retaining players, recruiting, we done two pre-seasons in one, you're still heavily involved, it wasn't like you had 12 months off or anything like that.

