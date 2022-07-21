A man has admitted to being responsible for a number of serious offences, including robbing another man at knifepoint and breaking into two supermarkets, during a 48-hour crime spree.
Michael William Carr, formerly of Mount Austin, was facing a judge-alone Wagga District Court trial on multiple charges stemming from a string of crimes that occurred across the city and at The Rock in May 2020.
The offences included robbing a delivery truck driver of cash and a mobile phone while wielding a six-inch serrated knife on May 16, 2020, before forcing the man to help break into the Forest Hill FoodWorks supermarket
The 21-year-old has also admitted to breaking into The Rock FoodWorks the following day and stealing 689 packets of assorted cigarettes and 60 assorted bottles of alcohol, while in the company of an unknown person.
In Wagga District Court on Thursday, Carr entered guilty pleas to eight offences after prosecutors presented an amended set of charges levelled against him.
He will now be sentenced on charges of robbery while armed with an offensive weapon and aggravated break, enter and commit a serious indictable offence (deprive liberty), as well as stealing a motor vehicle and breaking into a house.
Carr also pleaded guilty to take and drive conveyance without consent, destroy or damage property and two counts of aggravated break, enter and steal in company.
Crown prosecutor Trevor Bailey confirmed there would be no further proceedings in relation to three other charges, including taking a person with the intent to commit a serious indictable offence and a second count of robbery armed with an offensive weapon.
Carr's trial began earlier this year but was adjourned so the court could determine if the prosecution's key witness - the man held at knifepoint - was fit to testify.
The victim was later diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder and prosecutors applied to use his statement to police as evidence during the trial instead of him appearing as a witness.
Judge Gordon Lerve granted that application last week after a consultant psychiatrist told the court the man's PTSD would prevent him from testifying in person for the "foreseeable future".
On Thursday, Carr's barrister, Roland Keller, said "quite a bit of time" would be needed to prepare for sentencing.
Mr Keller indicated his client was aware he would be remaining in prison and suggested the case return to court no earlier than October.
Judge Lerve agreed, adding there would be "a substantial sentence for these offences".
The case has now been listed for a sentence hearing in late October.
Carr remains in custody and will be required to appear in person on the next court date.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
