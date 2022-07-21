Tumut to aim up for Challenge Cup

Tumut is confident the timing is right to put up their cash for the Challenge Cup.
The Blues declined the opportunity to try to take Group Nine's new concept off Temora earlier this season, but after a narrow loss to Gundagai last week have sent in the $1000 required to take on Young for the prize at Twickenham on Saturday.
After winning the Challenge Cup from Temora leading into the June long weekend, Young has not been challenged by Kangaroos, Albury or Brothers since.
However with $5000 heading to the club who holds the cup at the end of the home and away season the Blues want to back themselves in.
"It doesn't really bother me at all as regardless we want to win but Zac (Masters) tossed the idea up that if we win our last three games we'd get five grand and could toss some over the bar," co-coach Lachlan Bristow said.
"Regardless of whether we challenged we want to make sure we're up for every game as at the end of the day the premiership is our main goal not that cup but beating Young is another step towards that goal."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
