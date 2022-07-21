The Daily Advertiser

Tumut to aim up for Challenge Cup

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 21 2022 - 5:37am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Bristow is looking to take the Challenge Cup off Young on Saturday.

Tumut is confident the timing is right to put up their cash for the Challenge Cup.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.