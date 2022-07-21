Top spot is on the line this Saturday when Collingullie-Glenfield Park hosts Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Crossroads Oval.
Collingullie enter the match in flying form after winning their last three matches by an average of 99-points following strong wins over Turvey Park, Griffith and Narrandera.
Advertisement
Although they face a stiffer test this week when the Lions travel out to Crossroads Oval, with GGGM handing the Demons their only loss of the season so far.
Demons co-coach Nick Perryman said his side was looking forward to the contest and hopeful they could get one back on the Lions on Saturday.
"It's exciting to play one of the best sides in the comp," Perryman said.
"It was a pretty good game when we played them earlier in the year but hopefully we can get up for this one."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
While Collingullie has been in flying form for the last month, GGGM had mixed fortunes winning two and losing to Wagga Tigers and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Collingullie will head into the game full of confidence and will be boosted by the return of Perryman and Jayden Klemke while Dan Kennedy and Dan Frawley are also possible inclusions.
"We are looking at bringing in a couple," Perryman said.
"Dan Kennedy and Dan Frawley we will have a look at tonight and see how we go."
Perryman has been pleased with how his side has been playing in recent weeks but understands GGGM represents a whole different challenge.
"We have played some not too bad footy in recent weeks," he said.
"This weeks going to be a different test, we haven't really played a tough side like Ganmain for a while.
"It's going to be interesting to see how we play this week."
The Demons went down to GGGM in round five out at Ganmain Sportsground by 10-points and while Perryman notes the game was a long time ago, they would be able to learn a bit from it heading into this Saturday.
"We took some positives out of that game, I thought we did some good things and some of our younger guys played really well," he said.
"We got beat around the midfield last time so hopefully we can change that this week.
Advertisement
"It was definitely a tight game for most of the day but both sides are very different and we can just expect the unexpected on the weekend.
"Hopefully it should be a good contest."
Perryman wasn't focused on one key aspect that his side had to do on Saturday but was more hoping for a full-team performance across the field.
"For us it's just making sure that we have 22 contributors," he said.
"We just need to make sure that everyone is on their game because they are a very even side and there is not a lot of holes on that team.
"If you don't have everyone pulling in the same direction it's going to be difficult.
Advertisement
"We are just going to concentrate on us making sure we bring the effort."
"It's going to be a good test, they're the best team that we have faced all year and we just want to see where we are at.
"It's been a long time since we faced them so it'll be interesting to see how we've improved."
The Demons side this year has had a number of young players coming through with the likes of Chad Fuller, Harry Wichman, Harry Radley, James Pope, Josh Conlan and Noah Harper all having outstanding seasons.
"Those guys are all under 21 and they have played some really good footy," Perryman said.
"But they are going to get a test in the next few weeks.
Advertisement
After facing GGGM, the Demons face Wagga Tigers, MCUE, Leeton-Whitton before again clashing with Coolamon who they drew with earlier in the season.
"We have got some tougher opponents coming up so its going to be a really good test the next few weeks for us," Perryman said.
"We are looking forward to this next month or so just to really test ourselves and see where we are at."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.