A farmer near Albury says Australian biosecurity officers should go through the luggage of people returning from Bali to prevent foot and mouth disease entering the country.
Viral fragments of foot and mouth disease, a highly contagious disease which makes split hoof animals like cows, sheep, goats, camels and pigs very sick, were recently found in an imported pork product in Melbourne and the disease is concerning because it could halt Australia's export industry.
Thurgoona's Jacob Wolki, owner of Wolki farm, said recently introduced protective measures like shoe sanitation mats at airports, were a good start, but all travellers returning from Bali needed to go through customs and have their luggage checked.
"They have to, because most people don't just travel with one pair of shoes do they?" he said.
"People are going to have sneakers and going out shoes and thongs and a whole range .. and it can go on a jacket or a dirty pair of pants.
"Everyone coming back from Bali needs to go through scrutiny at customs ... luggage needs to be gone through.
"That'd go enormous lengths to ensure that it (FMD) stays at bay."
Former Nationals Leader Barnaby Joyce has also called for a short-term ban on travel to Indonesia and wants Australia to buy the 2000 head of cattle which are currently in Bali, destroy them and replace them, according to 3AW radio.
Mr Wolki stopped short of calling for a travel ban, but said destroying the cattle in Bali was an option.
"I don't necessarily think a travel ban is necessary if we can quickly deploy these biosecurity measures," he said.
"Culling 2000 head in Bali would be a lot better than culling two million head in Australia.
"Us as a country would have the resources to make that happen pretty quick and like Barnaby said replace the Indonesian stock for the Indonesian people, it'd be a win for everyone."
Australia has introduced more biosecurity detector dogs in airports and mailing inspections, along with signage, flyers and a social media campaign informing travellers of the FMD risk.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
