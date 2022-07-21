The Daily Advertiser

Australian National Pigeon Association national show to be held at Wagga Showground's Kyeamba Smith Hall

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
July 21 2022 - 8:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ANPA National Show organisers Frank Hayes (left) and Dennis Murphy both keep hundreds of pigeons, with this weekend being their first chance to show them on a national scale since 2019. Picture: Les Smith

Pigeon "fanciers" from around the country will descend on Wagga this weekend as Australia's national competition returns home to its birthplace.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.