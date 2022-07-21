WHILE more and more home owners across the city seem to be jumping on the private rental band wagon others are shaking their heads at the mere thought.
According to the most recent Wagga City Council Hosuing Tenure there were more than 1570 residences being rented out privately in central Wagga in 2021, almost 200 more than in 2016.
Those statistics show a steady but continuous rise in private rentals across central Wagga over the last five years.
Wagga's Liz Brentnall and her husband have been renting out their investment home in the city's centre for just over a decade now.
Mrs Brentnall said she was advised in the beginning not to rent out her home privately as it would be a lot more difficult for her to deal with a tenant if there was a dispute or they did something wrong without an agency.
"I wouldn't rent it out privately," she said.
"The real estate always scans the tenants really well. We have had about three or four different tenants and they have all been really good."
Mrs Brentnall said throughout her 10 and a half years of renting out the property the process has never really changed.
Wagga's PRD department manager Scott Jones said there are both pros and cons to renting privately.
"You hear some of the horror stories out there but I think it's just about understanding what your rights are," he said.
"I think sometimes when you're dealing with private rentals there can be breaches from the tenants side or from the landlords side, which would generally be when our agency is asked to tend to the matter."
Mr Jones said nine out of ten times everything will run smoothly, however, when it doesn't he said things can get complicated.
"A lot of the time, having a meteor between the two [landlord and tenant] is where we shine in getting a happy median," he said.
"The obligations are exactly the same, so just because a landlord rents a property privately does not mean they can do anything outside of the Tenancy Agreement and Tenancy Legislation- they still need to give a tenant notice if their rent is increasing, they still can only enter the property four times a year to do an inspection."
Mr Jones said he doesn't necessarily think private rentals have increased in Wagga more than it being a matter of more homes filling up in general.
"Obviously, with a 0.03 per cent vacancy rate at the moment it's tough on all ends, but I think you would find a lot of people who enter into a private rental tenancies are tenants who have had issues prior," he said.
" A lot of the time a private landlord won't have a database to run background checks on those people. For people who are looking at private tenancies, it is an option to get an agent to do the background checks and all of those sorts of things for them."
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
