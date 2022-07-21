The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Wagga PRD Real Estate's Scott Jones says there are pros and cons to renting privately

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 22 2022 - 6:55am, first published July 21 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRIVATE: Wagga's PRD Real Estate department manager Scott Jones says those looking to rent out their properties privately need to know their rights first. Picture: Shutterstock

WHILE more and more home owners across the city seem to be jumping on the private rental band wagon others are shaking their heads at the mere thought.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.