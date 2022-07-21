They rose to a big occasion to score their first win over Waratahs in seven years and now Ag College are looking to back it up.
Buoyed by a large crowd playing off for the COL Cup, named in honour of the late Andy Stanham, Aggies scored a 15-7 win over their crosstown rivals in May.
Advertisement
This time around Waratahs come into the clash with winning form after becoming the first team to beat Wagga City since 2019 on Saturday.
Ag College coach Tom Lamond wants to prove their earlier win was no fluke.
"We're very switched on and ready to go," Lamond said.
"It's usually a very heated match with a lot of niggle and talk so we have to handle that well."
READ MORE
Ag College are almost at full strength for the clash.
Anthony Taylor returns to the number 10 jumper after breaking his nose in the loss to Wagga City a month ago.
He had a cameo appearance in second grade last week and Lamond is pleased to have him back in the side.
"He played 20 minutes against Leeton on the weekend in second grade and is feeling pretty good with his nose," Lamond said.
Nick Greenberg is still a game away with his hamstring issue but captain Riley Catts makes his return.
Catts is set to come off the bench after playing second grade.
"This will pretty much be our full strength team with Riley Catts coming back through second grade," Lamond said.
"Will Quirico, Tommy Heilman and Alex Farquhar have been in the points pretty much every week so it is going to be pretty hard for Cattsy to get his spot back.
Ag College sits fourth on the ladder, just four points ahead of Tumut and seven clear of Albury, and 15 behind third-placed Waratahs.
With a game against second placed Griffith to come, Lamond wants to see the side really show why they deserve a finals berth.
"With finals not that far away, if we're not competitive against 'Tahs and Griffith in these next two games then we really don't deserve to be in finals," he said.
Advertisement
"It will be good to see where we are at heading into finals, if we make it."
Meanwhile Wagga City are looking to hit back from their loss when they tackle Albury at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.