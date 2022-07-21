After a plan to keep up his match fitness went array, Nayah Freeman is looking forward to getting back on the field.
The Young centre is no stranger to injury issues, but returns for the big clash with Tumut at Twickenham on Saturday.
The 26-year-old is looking to make up for some lost time.
"I wasn't ideal as I went in looking for some match fitness but came out second best," Freeman said.
"I should just take the week off when I have them."
Freeman has made a big impact for the high-flying Cherrypickers this season after really cementing his spot in the centres before picking up an ankle injury.
He's probably spent more time on the sidelines than in first grade over the past few seasons, but thought putting in more work during the off-season had been really beneficial until his latest injury setback.
"The injuries haven't been my friend so it's always good to be back on the field and playing footy again," Freeman said.
"I had a good pre-season and have really looked after my body. The last couple of years I probably took it for granted and went out there and played but now I've got the experience of how to treat your body and it's been a lot better for me."
Freeman and Nic Hall both return after the Young fullback missed the 58-10 win over Brothers due to a holiday.
Captain-coach Nick Cornish is thrilled to have both back for the trip to Tumut.
"With what (Nayah) brings in defence, attack, organising and his carries, and also his finishing and setting up it will be really good to have him in our side, especially linking up with Mitchell (Cornish) and now Boro is there starting to find some hall" Cornish said.
"(Hall) is a massive bonus, he's been really good for the team and compared to last year he's really stood out.
"He's one top of the tryscorers, nearly top points and he's been really good."
Even if it has left him with a couple of difficult decisions after Jonah Latu made his return from a knee injury last week.
Tom Bush is set to be the one who misses out with Harry Fitzpatrick also returning to reserve grade after scoring a double last week.
Even before Tumut put up the $1000 to play for the Challenge Cup, Cornish was expecting a tough test.
"We don't take much out of what we played last time as they've been playing completely different footy," he said.
"They are smashing teams now, competed heavily against Gundi and I know they are pretty much going to be the team they were last year coming into this weekend."
