James McPherson will make his return to Riverina Paceway on Friday as he weighs up a more permanent return to the region.
Almost a year after making the move to Menangle to work for Jason Grimson, the 21-year-old is looking to use some time at home to determine where his future lies.
"I was coming home as Jason is planning on staying in Queensland for a bit so I have to work out whether to stay here or go back and work for Jack (Trainor)," McPherson said.
"I'll make up my mind in the next few days."
He takes the drive on That Luvin Feelin in the Waratah Heat, formerly known as the Menangle Country Series, for older sister, Henty trainer Brooke McPherson.
After a second on debut, That Luvin Feelin went one better in his next start resuming from a short break last month before getting things all wrong at Young last time out.
However McPherson isn't overly confident of making a winning return.
"I've been helping out this week and they're working a few horses and it's good to be back home," he said.
"I think he's more of a place chance as the stablemate (Keayang Treasure) is going to be pretty hard to beat.
"It seems to be flying at the moment but I should get a good little run behind the leader or three pegs, which I think should suit.
"It didn't seem to concentrate that well in front when it won and then obviously threw it away last start but it's definitely a good place chance."
McPherson expects That Luvin Feelin to atone after galloping into the notorious first turn at Young.
"It's work has been good, I worked it the other day for them and it seemed pretty sharp," he said.
Tom Gilligan will start from barrier four with Keayang Treasure, who has won both its starts since joining the stable.
The first two across the line will qualify for the $25,000 final at Menangle on August 6.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
