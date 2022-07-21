Wagga Tigers will welcome back a trio of key players as start their run towards the end of the season beginning with Narrandera on Saturday.
Shaun Flanigan, Brayden Bigham and Jesse Manton will all return to the side for the clash against the Eagles with Tigers coach Murray Stephenson looking forward to have the trio back in.
"We look like we get Brayden Bigham, Jesse Manton and Shaun Flanigan back this week," Stephenson said.
"We were probably a little bit thin in the midfield last game, so I think those guys will strengthen us up in that area for sure."
Flanigan returns to the side after missing the loss to Coolamon with concussion while Bigham and Manton missed the game through unavailability.
The Eagles narrowly beat the Tigers when the two teams last played in round five however Stephenson believes his side has dramatically improved since then and will be looking for a strong performance against Narrandera.
"Earlier in the year they obviously got over the top of us but we feel like we've improved since then," he said.
"Hopefully we can put it on display on Saturday and get a bit of affirmation that we are heading in the right direction."
The Tigers will most likely miss finals this year, but as Stephenson has maintained throughout the year they are just trying to play the best footy they can each week.
"It's simply just about trying to play as good as footy as possible," he said.
"We are just trying to limit poor periods of play or having a bad quarter.
"Trying to develop and improve but also trying to get some consistency as well."
After Narrandera on Saturday, the Tigers face Collingullie-Glenfield Park, Griffith, Turvey Park and Leeton-Whitton to round out the season with Stephenson looking forward to the challenges that await in the coming month.
"You have got to look at every game as being a winnable game," he said.
"We want to go into every game thinking that we are a red hot chance to get over the line and get the job done.
"But we are not too worried about next week or in five weeks, it's just about this week at the moment."
Despite playing them last back in May, Stephenson believes that his side could take a lot out of their loss to the Eagles earlier in the season.
"We have probably seen what some of their strengths were," he said.
"Their contested work has probably improved quite significantly since last year.
"That's where they got a real handle on us early in the game as their work in the contest was quite good."
The Eagles are coming off a 149-point loss to Collingullie and Stephenson is expecting Narrandera coach Shaun Brooker to have his side ready to go from the first bounce at Robertson Oval.
"Brooksy obviously is a really good experienced coach and it looks like he's got a handle on a lot of those young guys and they are quite invested," he said.
"I'd be very surprised if they were going to put in a couple of bad performances in a row and I'm sure they will be up for it this weekend."
