It has taken years in the making, but preliminary works to revamp Wagga's Pro Patria Centre have now begun.
Outdoor works began this week to construct raised veggie gardens that will form part of a 'Garden to plate' program set for the veteran's wellness centre.
Funded by an FRRR grant, the project will see Fusion Training Solutions construct several disability access garden beds as part of a Certificate II course.
The project is one aspect of the holistic approach being taken by the Pro Patria Trust as they work to transform Wagga's former Carmelite Monastery into a pre-eminent veteran health and medical facility.
While works have been given the green light to proceed outdoors, the centre still awaits a construction certificate from council to commence renovations to the former monastery complex.
"On completion of construction, the certificate will allow us to conduct health and medical services at the centre," Pro Patria board member Jason Frost said.
It's understood that could take place as early as next week.
The upgrade and fit-out of four rooms is expected to take up to eight weeks.
The completion of room upgrades will permit Dr Jim Read GP, Monarch Health Group, and Amaranth Foundation to begin supplying crucial therapy to DVA and NDIS patients in the Riverina.
Mr Frost said the medical support services to be offered at the facility are badly needed.
He also thanked council for their support of the project.
"Their support to get us this far has been great," he said.
Over the last five years, a dedicated group of local veterans, first responders and local community members raised funds to establish the facility as a vital regional community medical support centre.
Pro Patria Centre is filling the urgent need identified by the Interim Commissioner Bernadette Boss' Report into Veteran Suicide.
Through the Department of Veteran Affairs, it can now provide veterans and their families alternatives to hardcore pharmaceuticals, alcohol, and other negative, addictive habits to deal with chronic trauma and injury.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
