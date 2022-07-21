The Daily Advertiser

Preliminary works commence to revamp Wagga's Pro Patria veterans wellness centre

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 21 2022 - 10:04am, first published 9:00am
HARD WORK: Construction of a series of raised garden beds began at the Pro Patria Centre this week. From left, the centre's Jason Frost with Fusion Training Solutions supervisor Josh Heffernan and students Constance Okot, Charles Okot and Jack Rynehart. Picture: Andrew Mangelsdorf

It has taken years in the making, but preliminary works to revamp Wagga's Pro Patria Centre have now begun.

