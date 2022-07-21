WAGGA City Wanderers captain Kyle Yeates believes the team will enter Saturday's important clash with Brindabella with newfound confidence.
The Wanderers will be looking to back up their best performance of the season so far when they welcome the third-placed Brindabella Blues to Gissing Oval.
The Wanderers' confidence is sky high after last weekend's 4-3 upset of Tuggeranong in Canberra and the home team will be looking to continue their push for a top-four spot with a crucial win over the Blues.
Yeates believes last week's Tuggeranong win can do wonders for the Wanderers.
"It's a big change I think," Yeates said.
"We had a little run of away games at the end of the first round of games and we left with three losses and playing those similar teams again and getting the wins this time it just brings so much belief.
"You could just see it at training and before the games. I guess one way to describe it would be, last time we played Tuggeranong, you could kind of feel the edginess in the changerooms before the game, everyone was a bit nervous but before the game on Saturday, everyone was pumped up ready to go and I reckon it will be the same again this weekend.
"Brindabella obviously got the better of us last time but I think we go into it a lot more confident this time so I can't wait."
Yeates said consistency was now the focus for Wanderers.
"With such a young team and a lot of us were there last year as well, it's just getting that belief that you can do it every week," he said.
"Even last year, we knew we could show up for games and take it to any team but now it's providing that consistency and I think we've done that really well over the last period."
Jake Ploenges will return from COVID to face Brindabella, while Nashwan Sulaiman is also expected to overcome an injury that kept him out last week.
With Brindabella just two points ahead of the sixth-placed Wanderers, Yeates said the squad was well aware of the importance of the game in terms of finals.
"They're obviously a young team as well and similar to us, if they get a good roll early then they build confidence. We've just got to be ready to match them from the start," he said.
"Finals is something the club's got used to recently, unfortunately we didn't get to do it last year but this is a huge game in terms of getting back there. Hopefully we can do it, still a long way to go but if we can keep this form up there's no reason why we shouldn't be there."
