SOUTH Wagga will be looking to get one back on Tolland when they shoot for a sixth successive 'win' at Rawlings Park on Sunday.
The Warriors have established themselves as one of the form teams of the Pascoe Cup competition over the past six weeks and have levelled third-placed Lake Albert on points.
Their only blemish since an honourable 5-1 loss to Hanwood in May has been the controversial Tumut clash, where South Wagga won 4-1, but then lost the points due to an administration error with their team sheet.
"We've won five on the bounce in both first and reserve grade since Hanwood," South Wagga coach Andy Heller proudly pointed out.
"We're equal third with Lake Albert so we need to keep the pace there and hope we can keep that form up because we've got a tough run of games coming up.
"Tolland have obviously beaten us before and they're a good team, they've won four games, we've only won six, so they're still tough competition and then we've got a run of Hanwood, Leeton and Lake.
"We feel like our first 11 on our day are capable of beating any of those teams, including Hanwood. There were large passages of play when we played them last time where we were quite on top but they're a very clinical team so they make life hard for you."
South Wagga will be without Keiron Walker, who looks gone for the season after recently moving to Perth.
"He's probably out for the season now," Heller said.
"He was always a luxury player when he was available."
Salvado Costello will also miss with a hamstring injury. Tolland are also expected to go in without captain Nick Tsipiras and key recruit Bobby Charlton.
"I'd be happy quite playing their first 11, versus our first 11 but realistically this is a local league comp and every club has players out at some point in the season," Heller said.
"Your squad has to be strong enough and deep enough to overcome that."
Heller hopes they can get one back on Tolland and believes they are playing well enough to do so.
"That's the plan, right," he said.
"They've got a couple of players out, we've got a couple of players out. At the start of the season we had real issues at getting our starting 11 on the pitch and in recent weeks when we've had our winning streak, that's what we've managed to do is get that consistency there.
"We only lost two games at the start of the season, one v Tolland and one v Hanwood and we were able to stay competitive even when we were having a very different side out there every week.
"Our depth is proven that we've got enough to stay competitive and get results even when we've got question marks over certain players."
"We feel like we've got enough to beat anybody in this league and I think we've proven that over the last six weeks really.
"That Hanwood game, the scoreline didn't reflect how close that game really was. Prior to that we had some very good results as well and had been a bit unfortunate but we've kicked on a gear since then and started getting the points."
