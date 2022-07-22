Tumut's first pub Advertising Feature

Standing the test of time: Charles and Ann Fraser purchased Tumut's first pub, The Rising Moon, in 1872 renaming it The Royal Hotel. Picture: Supplied

The story of the Royal Hotel Tumut began when young Henry Moon stepped off "The Alfred" arriving in Sydney Harbour on Tuesday January 7, 1840.

To say he was adventurous is an understatement. To seek our shores as a free man you must have been made of a mettle born for endeavour.

Henry arrived as a free settler, part of the assisted-immigration scheme, in the year the British government ended convict transportation to the colonies. He and his family headed for Tumut around 1843/44.

Henry was enterprising, making a name for himself by realising independent gold mines desired a quicker way to process ore. He used milling principles for flour to crush rock. With the money made from this endeavour, Henry opened the first Hotel in Tumut, The Rising Moon, in 1854.



These were the early days of Australian pubs as they started to differentiate from the English style they derived from.

They were all-purpose locations for meetings, business and even coroner's inquests. Many were infamous as haunts for dubious characters. Not much has changed really.

As the colony became more established, the publicans profited and became more influential.

In 1872, at the age of 64, Moon sold the pub to Charles and Ann Fraser. They renamed it The Royal Hotel and it rose to new levels of success.



Charles D. Fraser was described as "the popular host of the Royal Hotel, Tumut" when he died 13 years later.

We like to think The Royal still holds a prominent place in Tumut as a social hub for the community. Owners have come and gone but the overwhelming feeling has always been, "this is Tumut's pub, we just look after it for them."

