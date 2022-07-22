While owners, decor and furniture might change one thing remains the same at the Royal Hotel Tumut, the community is always welcome.
Since opening, 150 years ago, the Royal has been famous for entertainment and quality service.
Back in 1872, Charles and Mary Fraser first opened the doors and celebrated with the best ales, wines, and spirits in town forging a legacy that endures to this day.
Today, the Tumut community and beyond is invited to celebrate the pub's history on Saturday July 30.
Owners Tim and Tess Fallon have put a lot of time and effort into renovations including new carpet and furniture and improvements to the beer garden and VIP lounge.
"We're excited to show the new Royal to the local community," Tim said.
" A new era is underway, but there will always be great pub food and cold beer on tap.
"The Royal Hotel has always been a destination pub and will continue to be with visitors and locals."
The story of the Royal Hotel Tumut began when young Henry Moon stepped off "The Alfred" arriving in Sydney Harbour on Tuesday January 7, 1840.
To say he was adventurous is an understatement. To seek our shores as a free man you must have been made of a mettle born for endeavour.
Henry arrived as a free settler, part of the assisted-immigration scheme, in the year the British government ended convict transportation to the colonies. He and his family headed for Tumut around 1843/44.
Henry was enterprising, making a name for himself by realising independent gold mines desired a quicker way to process ore. He used milling principles for flour to crush rock. With the money made from this endeavour, Henry opened the first Hotel in Tumut, The Rising Moon, in 1854.
These were the early days of Australian pubs as they started to differentiate from the English style they derived from.
They were all-purpose locations for meetings, business and even coroner's inquests. Many were infamous as haunts for dubious characters. Not much has changed really.
As the colony became more established, the publicans profited and became more influential.
In 1872, at the age of 64, Moon sold the pub to Charles and Ann Fraser. They renamed it The Royal Hotel and it rose to new levels of success.
Charles D. Fraser was described as "the popular host of the Royal Hotel, Tumut" when he died 13 years later.
We like to think The Royal still holds a prominent place in Tumut as a social hub for the community. Owners have come and gone but the overwhelming feeling has always been, "this is Tumut's pub, we just look after it for them."
A celebration of 150 years of The Royal Hotel will be held on Saturday July 30.