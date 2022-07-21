One of Wagga's revamped roads has seen a heavy-footed driver lose their licence and their vehicle after the smooth surface proved far too tempting.
Cruising Dobney Avenue is like a dream after the formerly pothole-plagued road was resurfaced, but a late evening joyride quickly turned into nightmare for a Wagga man busted well over the speed limit.
Advertisement
Wagga highway patrol officers were parked and conducting speed checks on the industrial area street when, around 10.35pm on Wednesday, they spotted a blue Ford XR6 Turbo sedan heading south towards Ashmont.
In other news
"The vehicle was heard to accelerate towards the police vehicle and its speed was checked on radar increasing to 100km/h," police said.
The speed limit in Dobney Avenue is 50km/h.
The driver stopped without incident once police hit their warning lights.
The 21-year-old man behind the wheel produced his licence upon request and was subjected to a breath test, which returned a negative result, police said.
That licence was suspended on the spot and the man, who owned the vehicle, was issued an infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.
The sedan will also have to be parked for the next three months after its registration plates were seized by police.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.