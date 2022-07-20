A Border activist has accused the former environment minister Sussan Ley of withholding a grim report on the impacts of climate change to avoid jeopardising the coalition's chance of winning the federal election.
Current Environment Minster Tanya Plibersek released the latest State of the Environment Report this week, but it was handed to the Morrison Government in December last year.
Wodonga Albury Towards Climate Health member Bruce Key said if he was the environment minister in December and knew there was an upcoming election, he would "have done exactly what Sussan Ley did".
"I'd sit on it to make sure it didn't have an adverse result on the chances of winning the election," he said.
Ms Ley declined to answer why she did not release the report and whether it was to do with the election.
Mr Key said Ms Ley's withholding of the report was "terrible".
"This sort of information is prepared very carefully by a scientific group and the public should be aware of the findings of the environment and how environment in Australia is in a state of collapse," he said.
The report, released every five years, revealed environmental degradation was now a threat to humanity, which could bring about societal collapses.
Another revelation was the number of species listed as threatened had increased by eight per cent since 2016.
Mr Key said he'd personally noticed a decrease in native wildlife on his bushwalks.
"I often used to see koalas, not everywhere, but in certain localities, but since the fires a couple of years ago, 2019/20, that burnt an enormous area of koala habitat and consequently an enormous area of koalas and now I can genuinely see that koalas are threatened," he said.
"If you extrapolate eight per cent in five years you'll see that not too far down the track they'll be museum pieces."
Ms Plibersek said the government would adopt a target to protect 30 per cent of Australia's land areas by 2030 to mitigate the impacts of climate change.
