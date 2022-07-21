Essential Energy's routine vegetation management maintenance will commence next month in Wagga.
The maintenance comprises of the trimming of vegetation near the city's powerlines, which vegetation manager Mark Daley deems as being crucial in maintaining reliable power and community safety.
Advertisement
The routine maintenance has caused upset across the community in past years because of the state the vegetation has been left in.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Trees and powerlines can be a deadly combination, with branches coming into contact with overhead powerlines posing a serious hazard to people and wildlife," he said.
"There's also the increased potential for bushfires, damage to property, injury and unplanned power outages if contact occurs," Mark said.
"Our comprehensive vegetation management program ensures minimum safety clearances are maintained between trees and overhead powerlines, while also securing a more reliable power supply. We encourage residents thinking about planting near powerlines to check our planting guide to choose the most suitable tree."
Residents can download Essential Energy's Tree Planting Guide at essentialenergy.com.au/trees.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.