The Daily Advertiser

Wagga electrician apprentice lands Sarah Lloyd Scholarship

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 21 2022 - 8:17am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A RELIEF: First year electrotechnical apprentice at Wagga Tafe Lucy Simkin lands Sarah Lloyd Scholarship. Picture: Taylor Dodge

A FIRST-year electrotechnical apprentice will now have access to the tools and equipment she needs to launch her career after landing a scholarship promoting women's growth in a male-dominated career.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.