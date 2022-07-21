A FIRST-year electrotechnical apprentice will now have access to the tools and equipment she needs to launch her career after landing a scholarship promoting women's growth in a male-dominated career.
Sarah Lloyd Scholarship 2022 recipient Lucy Simkin went from being a flight instructor for Rex Airlines to trying her hand at becoming an electrician through Wagga TAFE.
With no support system here in Wagga, being from Victoria originally, Miss Simkin said the scholarship will provide her with some much-needed help and relief.
"There are two parts to the scholarship. I will get $2000 to assist with something I need for my trade- in my case, it will be tools, or equipment so I can do my job more independently, and you also get someone to mentor you."
Miss Simkin said she hadn't been expecting to land the scholarship after applying, but she is beyond grateful that she was selected.
"With the cost of living going up, it's a big relief really," she said.
"Part of the assistance with the scholarship is that I don't have anyone here supporting me, I don't really have anyone here, so it's really helpful to have something like this which keeps you going."
With tradie brothers and having had a taste of electro science in high school, Miss Simkin developed a taste for electricity as a teenager, but it wasn't until COVID-19 that she decided to pursue it.
"I did work experience with a couple of different places around Wagga and decided I liked it."
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
