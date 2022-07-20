Dean Bristow eyes off win in his milestone game

Coming out of retirement has helped Dean Bristow bring up a milestone for Tumut and he's looking to mark it with a win.
Bristow will play his 100th first grade game for the club in their clash with Young at Twickenham on Saturday.
After announcing his retirement leading into the 2020 grand final, the premiership-winning co-coach was lured back into the fold this season.
However he's enjoyed a new challenge after moving to five-eighth for most of the season.
"I probably wasn't at my best at the start of the year but I had a little break mid-season, tried to work on my body a little bit and I'm really enjoying my footy at the moment," Bristow said.
"I know my days are numbered in terms of how long I'll be playing so I'm just really enjoying the last few games I'll be playing.
"(Five-eighth) is not what I thought I'd be coming into at the start of the season, I thought I was going to come in and offer a bit of experience in the centres, but a few injuries have led to me being in the halves and I've enjoyed it.
"It's where I played all my junior footy and it wasn't until I moved back home that I went to the fullback position.
"I feel pretty comfortable in the halves and I've been enjoying my footy there."
Tumut went within a couple of minutes of becoming the first team to get the better of Gundagai all season on Sunday.
However the 16-14 loss has given the club plenty of confidence they can back it up against Young, whose lone loss has been to the Tigers.
"The belief in the group at the moment is high," Bristow said. "I think it was a game that we probably shouldn't have lost on the weekend and I think that just goes to show the improvement from the start of the season.
"We went over to Young with a very different team to what we are going to field this weekend and managed to crawl our way back into the contest to the point where we probably could have drawn the game, but I think our team is much stronger and I'm pretty confident at home we can go out there and test them."
The 33-year-old made his debut in 2009 but only played a handful of games over each of the following two seasons before returning home in 2016.
That was a tough season for the Blues but Bristow has played a big hand in their revival including leading the club, alongside Adam Pearce, to their first premiership in a decade in 2019.
The grand final victory remains his highlight and the milestone will also be special.
"Personal milestones isn't really why you play the game and coming through as a junior I was just hoping to play one first grade game," he said.
"To play 100 games for Tumut is a huge honour and privilege."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
