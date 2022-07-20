The Daily Advertiser

James Schiller signs contract extension with Canberra Raiders

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 20 2022 - 8:17am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Schiller has signed a two-year extension with the Canberra Raiders.

Fresh off scoring the winning try against Melbourne Storm, Young product James Schiller has signed a two-year extension with the Canberra Raiders.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.