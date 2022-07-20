Fresh off scoring the winning try against Melbourne Storm, Young product James Schiller has signed a two-year extension with the Canberra Raiders.
After joining the Raiders on the train-and-trial deal in the pre-season, Schiller made his NRL debut in round one joining uncle Brett Mullins, grandfather Bill Mullins and cousin Jack Hetherington in making it to the top grade.
He's played in five games for the Raiders, but will miss Saturday's clash with New Zealand Warriors due to an ankle injury.
However he and Zac Woolford, who is the son of Young product Simon Woolford, were both secured on new deals on Wednesday.
"Zac Woolford and James Schiller are two great examples of players coming here for an opportunity and being rewarded for their hard work and commitment," Raiders chief executive Don Furner said.
Both have been signed on until the end of the 2024 season.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
