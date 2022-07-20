The Daily Advertiser

Danny Beasley wins Singapore Derby, while Josh Richards places on hand on Melbourne metropolitan apprentice jockeys premiership

MM
By Matt Malone
July 20 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPECIAL MOMENT: Danny Beasley returns on Lim's Kosciuszko after his Singapore Derby win on Sunday.

WAGGA'S Danny Beasley added another group one to his tally over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.