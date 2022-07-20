WAGGA'S Danny Beasley added another group one to his tally over the weekend.
Beasley produced a brilliant ride aboard Lim's Kosciuszko to take out the S$400,000 Singapore Derby (1800m) at Kranji on Sunday.
Advertisement
It was the end to a derby drought for Beasley, who had previously placed in two in Sydney, one in Brisbane and one in Singapore.
"The derby win was fantastic," Beasley said this week.
"It's a very prestigious race up here, a race every owner wants to win more than any other so to win one for the owner Mr Lim who has been my biggest supporter up here was very special."
Beasley combined with good mate, trainer Daniel Meagher, for the win and it follows on from his maiden Singapore Gold Cup success last November.
...
WAGGA jockey Josh Richards looks to have clinched the Melbourne metropolitan apprentice jockey's premiership.
Richards returned to the outright lead when he steered the Hayes-trained So Risque ($3.60) to a narrow victory in the last at Sandown on Wednesday.
It puts Richards back one win in front of Matt Cartwright, who is suspended for the remainder of the season.
Cartwright drew level with a winner at Flemington last Saturday, and had another two close second placings as he looked to claim the outright lead.
But Richards struck back with his 39th metropolitan winner of the season on Wednesday, and has the chance to build on that with three more city meetings remaining.
...
LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer will chase a city win with Sunrise Ruby on Saturday.
On the back of a brilliant first-up second at Randwick on July 9, Sunrise Ruby will look to go one better when she contests the $150,000 Benchmark 78 Fillies & Mares (1200m) at Randwick on Saturday.
She will look to turn the tables on the former Phil Sweeney-trained mare Lady Brook, now with Joe Pride, who scored her first win for the stable when holding off Sunrise Ruby at Randwick.
Beer is confident Sunrise Ruby is in for a successful preparation.
Advertisement
"I'm over the moon with her," Beer said.
"Last preparation, trialled her twice, nothing was wrong with her but she just wasn't going as good as I knew she could or thought that she should be.
"This whole prep I've been pretty confident early on, two months ago, not only that has she got back to where she was but she's improved.
"I think it was more of a relief first up just to know that she's come back and she's back heading in the right direction."
Sunrise Ruby has drawn barrier 11 with Brenton Avdulla to ride.
"On paper, it all looks great. I'd rather draw 11 than 1 with her," he said.
Advertisement
"If she draws out last start she nearly wins I'd say. She was just back in not an overly fast race and the leader skipped away on her. She pegged it back. She was excellent first up, excellent.
"Heavy track she loves, she gets in 56, I dare say with the rail out, they will be closer to the outside fence later in the day, we've just got to hope that they're on.
"She's come through her first up run really well, travelled home well, 1100 first up that's as short as she wants it, she's got great 1200 metre wet track form and she's been well found in the market pretty early on."
While Sunrise Ruby ran ninth in last year's Kosciuszko, beaten three and a half lengths, at just her seventh start, Beer is not getting over-excited by the prospect of another tilt at the $1.3 million feature.
"We'll just keep picking the best races for her," he said.
"If she wins on Saturday, we won't be tipping her out, protecting her form so we can negotiate the best deal, we'll just train her, find a race for her, I know the owners would much prefer to take her to a nice listed race somewhere than a Kosciuszko.
Advertisement
"As long as she's running well in whatever she's racing in, I'm happy, be it a Kosciuszko or a Benchmark 78 mares race.
"She's been around a while but she's only had nine starts, she's very very lightly raced, its been a bit of a rollercoaster with her through setbacks and injuries and things like that but she's a nice sound horse that really has the best of her racing ahead of her."
Meantime, Beer has picked out a Highway at Rosehill on Saturday week for Well In Sight, while Hardware Lane has returned from a week out and will head to a midweek city race early next month.
Beer also has November Falls back in work and is excited for her preparation ahead.
...
Advertisement
ALBURY apprentice jockey Jett Stanley is poised to have his first Saturday city ride in Melbourne this weekend.
Stanley is down to ride Here To Shock for his father Brett Stanley at Caulfield on Saturday.
He will need a little bit of luck to gain a start with the horse the fourth emergency.
Here To Shock was in at both Canterbury and Sandown on Wednesday, where Stanley scratched, in favour of the Caulfield start.
Stanley has been quick to make his mark in the Southern District since his arrival from Perth last month.
...
Advertisement
THE 2021 winner of the Wagga Town Plate, Marway, ended a long drought on Saturday.
Marway had not won since his dominant all-the-way performance in the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate of May 6 last year.
That was up until Saturday, when the six-year-old returned to the winner's list at Thangool.
Marway, now back in the care of John O'Sing, took out the $8500 Open Plate (1200m), paying $2.00 and scoring by two and a half lengths.
The speedster was having his second start back for O'Sing after a first-up failure at Mackay.
Advertisement
Marway was trained by Mark Newnham when successful in the Wagga feature sprint and had six more starts that campaign before going to the paddock.
He has won 13 races and $500,000 in career earnings.
...
GALLOPS
Monday: Corowa (TAB)
TROTS
Advertisement
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Albury (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.