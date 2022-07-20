A unique course aimed at giving locals the practical skills to help manage and protect Aboriginal lands will be offered for the first time at TAFE NSW Wagga this month.
The Certificate III in Conservation and Ecosystem Management aims to build a qualified army of rangers, and weed and pest inspectors, to work On Country to protect flora and fauna from the devastating impacts of climate change.
The course is being run in partnership with the NSW Aboriginal Land Council and involves a blend of online, face-to-face and On Country learning.
Wagga Local Aboriginal Land Council CEO Lorraine Lyons welcomed the new course and said it would upskill the local Aboriginal community to help protect Aboriginal lands for generations to come.
TAFE NSW Head Teacher of Agroecology Rob Fenton said the course was in response to a growing recognition in the Wagga Wagga community that more needed to be done to preserve Aboriginal lands.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
