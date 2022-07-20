Mollie Walsh achieved her best triathlon result to date when she recently travelled to Montreal for the 2022 World Triathlon Sprint Championships.
Walsh finished sixth in the 30-34 Female AG Sprint and was beyond pleased to find out she had done so well.
"I went over and my aim was to be in the top 20," Walsh said.
"So I was really shocked when I found out that I actually finished sixth.
"It was really good and definitely made the trip worth it."
Walsh who is originally from Young moved to Wagga about a year and a half ago and was looking after her own training program, however at the start of this year reached out to former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Brad Kahlefeldt to help organise a training program.
"I was just doing my own thing up until January this year and then I reached out to Brad," she said.
"We got a proper program set up and I noticed a difference within a couple of weeks in my performance.
"So I am definitely sticking with Brad."
Walsh has also benefited from having such a strong and supporting training group in Wagga including Radka Kahlefeldt and Annabel White.
"It has been good to have that structured training and also too having Brad and Radka here in Wagga," she said.
"There is a really good group of strong athletes that all train here and we all train together.
"So it is good to have that group training as well."
Since arriving back from Canada Walsh has been straight back into training as she prepares to compete at Huskisson in November in the Tri Husky, in which the standard race will be a qualifying event for the 2023 World Triathlon Age Group World Championships held in Pontevedra in Spain.
While super impressed with her result in Montreal, Walsh is already looking at ways to improve her overall performance.
"In Montreal, I was second out of the water so I had a really strong swim," she said.
"The bike course was very technical so I need to work on that.
"When you race domestically here in Australia, the bike courses generally are straight out and back but when you have got sprint races in the middle of a city they are very technical.
"So that is probably something that I need to work on as my bike handling skills is why I lost a couple of spots.
"I also want to improve my running so I need to get a bit faster."
Fortunately for Walsh, Wagga has a strong collection of cyclists and runners who Walsh will continue to train with in the coming months to best prepare her for Huskisson.
"There are such strong cyclists here and I train with a lot of them," she said.
"I've noticed a big difference in doing the bunch rides with all of the local guys.
"On Thursday's, Brad runs the Lake Albert Running Club so I run with a group there.
"A lot of them are marathon runners so again they are really strong runners.
"So it just pushes you that little bit more and I've definitely seen the benefit since training with them."
Walsh was excited about the opportunity to head over to Montreal and is looking forward to hopefully representing Australia again in Spain next year.
"It was just an amazing experience," she said.
"Being able to travel again since having lockdowns and being able to represent Australia.
"It was such a good experience."
