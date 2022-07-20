CSU's determination shines through on tough day

After surprising Griffith in round one, a severely undermanned CSU proved no match for the Blacks this time around but have received plenty of praise for fulfilling all their commitments.
Due to a number of COVID and other illness issues, Reddies only had around 20 players for their three men's fixtures at Exies Oval on Saturday.
Advertisement
However after forfeiting their second grade game to Leeton earlier this season, CSU were determined not to do it again.
Instead the same playing group, with some assistance from Griffith in the second half of the first grade fixture, played out the three games of football.
"We have a lot of respect for Griffith so wanted to fill the team for each of their grades to give them a game of footy as well," CSU president Dean Smart said.
"We had a group of 20 blokes who went over and played pretty much all day.
"We pride ourselves on the fact we don't ever want to forfeit a game.
"The fact we did (forfeit) a couple of weeks ago against Leeton some people were pretty upset about that so we made sure we had the bare minimum for a team.
"We spoke to Griffith and let them know we would be struggling for the day and they were very accommodating."
READ MORE
CSU had around 15 new COVID cases in the club last week which put a big dent in their numbers for the road trip.
Blacks coach Chris McGregor thought their efforts epitomised country rugby.
"They are a fantastic club who met their commitments," McGregor said.
"They've done it tough for a few years but always turn up.
"We gave them a couple in the second half of first grade, like Chris Latu, but I totally respect the club for what they did on the weekend.
"They showed a lot of heart and while a lot of clubs have gone through it they are one club that has gone through it for a long period and that's what country footy is all about."
Reddies even came away with a win in third grade after the Blacks had received back-to-back forfeits from Waratahs leading into the clash.
Waratahs also forfeited their second game fixture earlier this month but a scratch match was played.
Advertisement
Southern Inland rugby manager Jack Heffernan said CSU's determination not to forfeit was a credit to the club but admitted playing numbers are something the code is looking to address.
"Numbers are down, there is no doubt about that, but I think that is all sports," Heffernan said.
"I see Group Nine had a couple of forfeits a few couple of weeks ago, and something we're looking to develop is a strategic plan from a zone or a club level to grow the game.
"I know from a national level they are looking at the next 10 years being 10 massive years of rugby in Australia with major events on, whether it's Olympics, Comm Games, World Cups, British and Irish Lions before the 2032 Olympics in Australia."
CSU are hoping number shortages won't be an issue with their second grade playing Hay this weekend before tackling Tumut in two grades on August 6.
Meanwhile Waratahs have withdrawn from the third grade competition after forfeiting for a third time this season.
Advertisement
It means the four remaining teams, Griffith, Wagga City, CSU and Ag College, will play finals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.