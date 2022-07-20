The Daily Advertiser

Former Wagga resident Naomi 'Juliet' Moore remains missing after two weeks

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 20 2022 - 7:01am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MISSING: Naomi 'Juliet' Moore remains a missing person two weeks after an initial report was made by family members. Picture: Contributed

IT HAS been more than two weeks since the family of Naomi 'Juliet' Moore have seen, or spoken to her, and residents are being asked to remain vigilant.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.