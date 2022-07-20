IT HAS been more than two weeks since the family of Naomi 'Juliet' Moore have seen, or spoken to her, and residents are being asked to remain vigilant.
Naomi was last seen on the night of July 5, at a house in Temora.
Sister Pip Moore is asking residents to remain vigilant and keep a stern eye on the Sydney area- particularly the Bondi Junction area.
"It's very worrying," Pip said.
"Sydney is like a needle in a haystack, especially for vulnerable people."
Residents are urged to not approach Naomi if they see her and instead report the sighting to police.
Naomi is described as Caucasian, between 160cm- 170cm tall, of medium build with long brown hair.
If you see Naomi report it to Temora Police on 6973 2860.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
