Abortion is about every woman's right to choose

I was interested to read Ray Goodlass's column last Tuesday where he explored certain aspects of the abortion situation in Australia and, in particular, Wagga.
This interest in abortion has been prompted by the US Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v Wade decision, which has the effect of drastically reducing American women's access to safe and legal abortions.
This week, I wish to explore why the issue of abortion is so important to women - not only as a rights issue, but as a personal one.
Abortion can be viewed through several lenses: as "pro-life; as a reproductive health issue; or as a woman's right "to choice" about her own body.
The very word is loaded for many with an alternative phrase, "termination of pregnancy", often used instead. I prefer to use the actual word, because I believe there is no way of softening the reality of what we are talking about.
It seems so unjust that women bear the costs of an unwanted pregnancy. So often the male walks away, with no real consequences.
It is women whose bodies are impregnated. It is women who are faced with the often deeply personal decision to continue the pregnancy or seek an abortion.
It is women who need to seek out services and advice and often in a pressured time frame.
It is women who have to find the money to meet the costs of the procedure and often the travel and accommodation costs as well.
This can mean taking time off work and what is a private matter often becomes more public.
Abortion is legal in all Australian states, though Western Australia has not fully decriminalised it.
Accessing the service is often very difficult, especially if you live in rural and regional part of the country.
There is still a stigma around abortion in the medical world with many doctors not wanting to be seen as "the abortion doctor" in a community.
Many health professionals are anti-abortion because of various religious beliefs.
Unlike most other medical procedures, abortion services in Australia come with an unusual condition. medical professionals are permitted to refuse to provide what is now a patient's legal right if it conflicts with their own moral or religious beliefs.
This is known as conscientious objection (CO). This exacerbates the problems of access to abortion for many women.
This discriminatory experience of CO is felt not only in regional and rural areas that are typically more conservative, sometimes heavily religious and under-served by medical service, but also in public hospitals all around the country.
For some women the barriers are too many, especially young women, and they are left with an unwanted pregnancy.
For other women, the choice to end an unwanted pregnancy is not a major trauma. The trauma comes with the difficulty in accessing the service.
Many pro-lifers encourage women to proceed with the pregnancy and then adopt the child out. A baby is not a not a dog or a cat which if not wanted can be taken to the pound for a new family to adopt.
Many people do not understand the cost of a pregnancy and the affect it has on a woman's life, even if the pregnancy is planned and wanted. And of course there is the cost to the child who is brought into the world "unwanted".
All pregnancies bring risks to the mother and the baby. It is seldom plain sailing and some women are more at risk than others: those who have existing health issues before pregnancy, those living in violent relationships, those with few resources and access to health services, those with mental health conditions, those without family support.
Women's health is also affected by problematic birthing, often resulting in emergency Caesareans. This is actually National Birth Trauma Awareness Week.
In their publicity, the Australasian Birth Trauma Association states, "sometimes birth is frightening, physically damaging, nothing like you hoped or planned and can be traumatic."
This group hopes to provide support for women who report physical and psychological birth trauma. Some experience life-long problems.
Much about motherhood is sugar coated, romanticised, and mythologised. Domestic violence increases during pregnancy and after a child is born. A woman's economic security is also affected by having children.
Hence this concerning statistic: Australian mothers earn less than half of what they were earning prior to giving birth, in the first five years of becoming a parent.
A woman knows if a pregnancy is wanted or not.
This is no abstract debate about when life is sustainable.
This is about her choice, her body, her autonomy, her health, her control and her future.
We can choose to work for safe, free and accessible abortions for all who wish to access this medical procedure.
We can promote bodily autonomy, independent decision-making and gender equality.
I call for a commitment for all governments to uphold reproductive rights and autonomy.
