The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Opinion
Subscriber

Abortion is about every woman's right to choose

By Jan Roberts
July 20 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CRITICAL: Governments must do all that they can to protect women's reproductive rights and autonomy. Picture: Shutterstock

I was interested to read Ray Goodlass's column last Tuesday where he explored certain aspects of the abortion situation in Australia and, in particular, Wagga.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.