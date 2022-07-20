YIRRIBEE Pacing Stud is set to remain in the harness racing industry with Rod Woodhouse set to hand over the reins to Jake Stockton.
It will be the end of an era when Woodhouse soon finishes up at Yirribee after 37 years.
The stud has been on the market for several months and looked in grave danger of being lost to the industry until Woodhouse struck a deal with Stockton to take over the operation from September 1.
Stockton will take over the stud on a lease with the option to purchase, which he says will be a formality once he sells his property.
"I had the place completely sold to a cattle guy and an equestrian guy but then he pulled out. He bought both farms. The way it is at the moment, Jake Stockton is going to lease Yirribee with an option to purchase," Woodhouse said.
"He's got to sell his property. Once he sells them, we can activate a contract."
Woodhouse established Yirribee Pacing Stud in 1985 with the late Ian Walsh and it has since grown to become one of the leaders of the Australian standardbred breeding industry.
The fact Yirribee will remain in harness racing is not lost on Woodhouse.
"That was one of the big things. I was struggling with this other guy buying it but he had the money and he was right to go. But I was struggling with that," Woodhouse said.
"I was hoping that someone from the industry would buy it and that's what led me to seeing how Jake goes.
"If Jake doesn't succeed, I've made the promise to Dianne that I won't take over the stud, I'll just close it. Let's hope it works out."
Stockton, who has enjoyed great success as a breeder and owner in recent times, is excited for what lies ahead at Yirribee.
"I'm rapt. I'm at that stage now where I've been going really well and this property will be able to take me to the next level and where I want to be," Stockton said.
"The facilities there are world class. You don't get any better."
Stockton will stand four stallions at Yirribee, Tintin In America, Warrawee Needy, Lenny The Shark and a new addition, a horse special to him in Be Happy Mach.
Stockton bred Be Happy Mach and recently purchased the horse back.
"When I started breeding, that was always the dream to breed one that will be good enough to stand at stud and it happens to work out that one I bred will be starting me off," Stockton said.
Woodhouse does not intend on being lost to industry. He will remain in the residence until the sale is complete and has purchased a nearby property where he plans to train a small team of 'five or six'.
"I've bought a place just down the road, so I won't be far away," Woodhouse said.
"I don't think Jake needs too much. He's got his own ideas. Dianne will work in the office for a while, but she's pretty keen to retire too. We're keen to cut back a bit.
"I just want to have five or six horses down the road and that will do me. I'm trying to wean myself. I might get to the stage where I don't want to work a horse and just go and watch them."
Woodhouse revealed it was on the advice of his sons, Scott and Brett, that he decided to sell Yirribee.
"I sat Scott and Brett down, and said righto, I'm getting old, I'm 70 now so I want to try and plan my future a bit. I don't want to fall off the perch and you guys have to clean the mess so would you like to take over the farm and they both said no way," he said.
"This is what they said, and I appreciate it, you can keep working until you fall off the perch, and as soon as you do that, we'll sell it. Or you can sell it and enjoy it, so why don't you sell it and enjoy it, and I thought that makes a bit of sense."
