The Daily Advertiser

Jake Stockton to take over Yirribee Pacing Stud from September 1

MM
By Matt Malone
July 20 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG CHANGE: Rod Woodhouse will hand over the reins of Yirribee Pacing Stud on September 1. Picture: Les Smith

YIRRIBEE Pacing Stud is set to remain in the harness racing industry with Rod Woodhouse set to hand over the reins to Jake Stockton.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.