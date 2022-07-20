Turvey Park could welcome back as many as five players to their side as they prepare to travel to Griffith on Saturday to face the Swans.
Jesse Margosis and Tim Doyle were late omissions from the side in the win against Leeton-Whitton and will return this week while Ethan Weidemann and Lachlan Leary will also be back.
Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi was looking forward to welcoming back the group as Turvey prepares to face the Swans.
"We've got a few to come back," Mazzocchi said.
"Obviously we had those two late pullouts last week in Jesse Margosis and Timmy Doyle.
"Ethan Weidemann returns and Lachlan Leary is coming back from a busted nose."
Tate Isaac will also be available for selection while the availability of Luke Fellows remains a week to week proposition as he balances his commitments playing for the GWS Giants VFL side.
Turvey Park are also likely to have both Josh Ashcroft and Tom Yates return from injury via the reserves on Saturday as they look to ready themselves for a return to the senior side in the coming weeks while Angus Curry has returned to school in Melbourne and will come out of the side this week.
Mazzocchi has been pleased with how his side has been travelling in recent weeks and is looking forward to facing the Swans on Saturday.
"We just want to keep building," he said.
"We just want to keep improving and there was some really good improvement there on the weekend."
One of those performances came from Bulldogs midfielder James White who had a superb game kicking four goals and was a clear best on ground against the Crows.
"James White has just got better and better every week," Mazzocchi said.
"He had a super game on the weekend playing midfield.
"He had nine tackles and kicked four goals so his improvement has been excellent."
The Bulldogs took a 34-point win over the Swans the last time the two teams played however Mazzocchi will make sure that his side gives Griffith the respect they deserve.
"When we played them at Maher they were pretty solid throughout the opening three quarters," he said.
"When you have guys like Jack Rowston running around who are contested ball winners they are going to keep you in the game.
"We certainly won't be taking this game lightly."
If Turvey does get the job done on Saturday afternoon, it will be the first time that the Bulldogs have tasted victory in Griffith since 2010.
A return to form in 2022 has seen Turvey break a number of droughts throughout the season including winning at Mangoplah for the first time in 12 years and their most recent victory in Leeton also broke a sizeable drought.
"That's been a really pleasing thing this year," Mazzocchi said.
"As we go around this year, we've become a competitive football team again and we've been able to break a few hoodoos and tick a few boxes.
"It's good for the playing group to be able to do that and it's the same with our main goal this year which was to play finals because we haven't played finals in 12 years."
