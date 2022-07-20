The Daily Advertiser

Turvey Park to welcome back Jesse Margosis, Tim Doyle, Ethan Weidemann and Lachlan Leary for clash with Swans

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 20 2022 - 6:01am, first published 5:30am
IMPORTANT RETURN: Jesse Margosis will be one a number of players returning to the Bulldogs side after missing the win against Leeton through illness. Picture: Madeline Begley.

Turvey Park could welcome back as many as five players to their side as they prepare to travel to Griffith on Saturday to face the Swans.

Local News

