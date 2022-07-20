ON THE PACE: Nerano chasing more metro success

BLAKE Jones is looking for Nerano to back up metropolitan success at Menangle when he heads to Kilmore on Saturday.
Fresh off a win on Saturday night, where he clocked a 1:56.5 mile rate for the 2300 metres, Jones and partner Ellen Bartley are confident it's another suitable task for the five-year-old.
"We usually don't like to back him up week-in, week-out but it just looks a suitable race at Kimore," Jones said.
"He's drawn ok and in a bigger field he's going to need a bit more luck, but hopefully if we can get a nice cart into it he will be pretty close again."
As a ratings 94 pacer, Jones knows his time in the stable is limited but is happy to keep travelling for the time being.
NARRANDERA trainer Ellen Bartley has had a conviction recorded but Harness Racing NSW stewards did not impose any further penalties after two of her pacers returned positive swabs to synephrine.
Analysis of teff grass hay from the adjoining property stewards and other circumstances lead to the decision.
However Better Harley has been disqualified after his win at Temora on January 15 and Santa Lucia for her win at Wagga on February 1.
NERANO is not the only Riverina-trained pacer eyeing off metropolitan success.
Last start winners Ultimate Hughey and Barrett also head to Kilmore on Saturday.
Meanwhile Ideal Escape, Delightful Angel, So Much Bettor, Im Feeling Firey, Romanee and Western Style, as well as Regional Championship State Final winner Defiant, are heading to Menangle.
All are in the heats of the Winter Championships with a $30,000 final to be run next week.
CLOWNS To The Left has been disqualified from her victory at Young earlier this year.
It was one of three charges issued to Alectown trainer Stan Townsend by the Harness Racing NSW stewards, with another from Parkes in October and Dubbo in February, over the presence of the stimulant modafinil and modafinil acid.
He pleaded guilty to all three charges and in relation to each was fined $1000.
LEETON trainer Darrell Hillier tasted success at Shepparton on Sunday.
In just his third start for the stable, Sheldon Rock was able to bring up his second career win to set a new best mile rate of 1:58.5.
He's drawn one at Wagga on Friday.
MICHAEL Day Jnr and Mat Rue both picked up driving doubles at Young on Tuesday night.
Rue won the first two races with (Aaron Williams) and Valenteeno (Ken Rue) before Day took out the last two.
First he combined with Peter McFarlane to score with Girl Just Fly before his own runner Muriel scored her first win.
A NUMBER of Riverina connections are chasing group one success at Albion Park on Saturday.
After being placed in the group three South East Oaks last Saturday, Not To Be Denied and Steno line up in the Queensland Oaks alongside The Iron Lady.
MIA Breeders Plate winner Sugar Apple is in the Queensland Derby while Doff Your Cap is in the trotters feature.
WAGGA will hold a nine-race card on Friday.
The first is at 11.51am.
Albury races on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
