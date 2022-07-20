Narrandera are set to welcome back a couple of key players as they look to bounce back strongly against Wagga Tigers on Saturday.
The Eagles suffered a 149-point loss against Collingullie-Glenfield Park over the weekend but were hit by a mass of injuries and unavailability with their understrength side no match for the in-form Demons.
Narrandera look set to have captain Luke McKay, Shannon Randell and possibly Jaiden Burke return for the clash against the Tigers with Eagles coach Shaun Brooker looking forward to welcoming back some of his key players.
"We will definitely get Luke back as he was just unavailable on the weekend," Brooker said.
"We will probably also get Shannon Randell back and fingers crossed with Jaiden."
Theo Metcalfe missed the loss to Collingullie after injuring his hamstring during the win against Leeton-Whitton and is expected to sit out again while Tomas van Buuren and Brandon Hall are also likely to miss the trip to Wagga after picking up injuries against the Demons.
"Theo's got a hamstring injury so he will miss again this weekend," Brooker said.
"Tommy van Buuren has hurt his ankle and Brandon Hall has got a concussion so we will just see how they pull up during the week."
"We lost Tommy early in the first quarter and Brandon had delayed concussion after the game so he is probably doubtful."
Brooker is looking forward to the challenge of this weekend's game and believes that his side will be looking to bounce back after the dissapointing loss last Saturday.
"It can be character building some of those losses,"he said.
"How you come back from them is the real test of a team and seeing how far you've come during the year.
"So I'm looking forward to Saturday and seeing what we can turn up and deliver.
"If we turn up and have a crack, anything can happen on the day and that's all we want to see from the team this weekend."
Despite the heavy loss Brooker was able to pick out some positives from his developing side.
"Our young kids have been really good this year," he said.
"Harvey Odgers was good again and Brad Hutchinson in the ruck battled really well.
"I also thought Colin Finemore that came up for his first game played really well."
The Eagles narrowly took victory over the Tigers the last time the two teams played earlier in the year but Brooker is expecting Tigers coach Murray Stephenson to have his side ready for the contest on Saturday.
"I'm sure he will have them primed after losing earlier in the year," he said.
"I've got a lot of respect for Stepho and the way he coaches and goes about it.
"They've sort of had and up and down season like ours, we were lucky enough to get across the line the first time around.
"But it's always tough over at Robertson Oval on their home deck."
