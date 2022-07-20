The Daily Advertiser

Narrandera to welcome back Luke Mckay and Shannon Randell for Tigers battle

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 20 2022 - 5:52am, first published 5:45am
EYES FORWARD: Narrandera coach Shaun Brooker is hopoing his side can bounce back strongly when they face Wagga Tigers on Saturday.

Narrandera are set to welcome back a couple of key players as they look to bounce back strongly against Wagga Tigers on Saturday.

