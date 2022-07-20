ONE of Marrar Football Netball Club's most popular members joined an exclusive group at the Bombers on Saturday.
Carroll ran out for her 250th game for the club in Marrar's 39-24 C grade loss to Charles Sturt University on Saturday.
She joins an exclusive list of netballers to reach the mark.
"It is pretty special," Carroll said.
"I've always played out at Marrar, it is a second family."
Carroll said she enjoyed the occasion despite running into a strong Bushsows outfit.
"It was good. We didn't get the win but CSU have always got tough netball teams and they're on top of the ladder in C grade so unfortunately we didn't get the win," she said.
"Hopefully we can get them in finals."
Carroll, who plays either centre court or wing attack, reached the mark just a few days shy of her 27th birthday.
She started out in the juniors at Marrar and can't believe she's already reached 250.
"It doesn't feel like that. It's a lot but it doesn't feel like I've played that many," she said.
Carroll said the highlight of her 250 games were the early days in the team the club dubbed the 'baby Bombers'.
"Definitely the baby Bombers grand finals. We played in three grand finals, missed two and got one," Carroll said.
"Just the whole juniors days where teams would help us because we were so short and young, they would come and play for us and get some goals because we would never score.
"They were the highlights."
Meantime, Northern Jets consolidated their position in the Farrer League A grade top five with a 48-41 victory over Barellan on Saturday.
Temora kept their minor premiership hopes alive with a 73-53 win over fourth-placed Coleambally, while East Wagga-Kooringal enjoyed a 54-32 win over The Rock-Yerong Creek.
CSU also defeated Marrar 67-26.
