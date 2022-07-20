The Rock-Yerong Creek co-president David Pieper has called for more common sense to be applied with the player points system as the Magpies have been left infuriated by the ruling on one of the club's talented teens.
Cameron Terlich made his first grade debut for TRYC in the win over Temora earlier this month but has been denied the opportunity for more games due to an unfair ruling by AFL Riverina's League Equalisation Panel (LEP) on his player points value, the club claims.
Terlich was judged a four-point player upon his return to the Magpies last year, a ruling the club only learnt about this month when calling him up for his first grade debut.
TRYC applied for Terlich's points value to be reassessed, where he was reduced from three points to two. The extra point added for three transfers in three years, after he spent the 2020 COVID season with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong under 17s, was taken off.
Pieper says Terlich is a Magpies junior 'through and through', having played six seasons with the club before leaving for North Wagga, in what the club believes should make him a one-point player.
"He's a The Rock junior," Pieper said.
"His family is The Rock through and through, he's lived there his whole life.
"Cam played three years of under 7s, two years of under 9s and a year of under 10s, so there's six years of junior footy.
"They didn't have under 11s, The Rock, for Cam but had under 12s. So because of the junior structure and it's every age group, and because he was such a little kid, his parents took him to North Wagga to play in his own age group. Then he played there and obviously stayed with his mates there for a couple of years.
"He played up and played 17s, and then when Farrer League didn't play in the COVID year, he played out at Ganmain in the 17s. Then he came back and instead of playing 17s, which he is still eligible for now, and last year, he came back to The Rock and played seconds.
"He's lived in The Rock his whole life. His family is The Rock through and through, his old man played and coached The Rock. Cam's coached juniors at The Rock for the past three years.
"It's just a joke."
Pieper said it has got to the point where his classification has cost him his place in TRYC's first grade team.
"He played his first senior game this year against Temora, he played unreal, he kicked a goal with his first kick and played really well," Pieper said.
"Last week he couldn't play because he couldn't fit in our 36 points. It was either him or a Canberra bloke. He and Matty Clark-Kell.
"The kid worked his way up to play first grade footy, played well to hold his spot but misses out now because he's a two-pointer. He may miss the boat now.
"We're not happy that a local junior of ours is missing out on a game because of the points system. This is not the reason why the points system came in."
AFL Southern NSW community football and competition manager Joel Robinson backed the LEP's ruling and explained the reasons behind the decision.
"Cameron is classified as a North Wagga junior footballer," Robinson said.
"The facts are that he played 70 junior games for North Wagga and he didn't play a competitive game of junior football for The Rock. The only record we've got is of him playing junior football for North Wagga.
"His first official game for The Rock-Yerong Creek was last year in reserve grade. To be recognised as a junior footballer at a club you have to have played 40 games for that club, or if they haven't played 40 games, they can be eligible if they've only played for that junior club.
"He also played games for North Wagga against The Rock so he clearly had the option to play for The Rock.
"You have to give credit to the LEP, they're volunteers, they do a great job and they're 100 per cent correct with this one.
"It's black and white."
The Magpies are also unhappy that Matt Clark-Kell was elevated to three points mid-season after playing a one-off game for Lake Cargelligo in the Northern Riverina League.
He gained an extra point after the game due to then having reached three transfers in three seasons.
"He was out there pig-hunting at his home town and they were short, so he said yeah I'll help you, but he got cleared instead of a permit," Pieper said.
"He had no idea. He didn't even know there was any points."
Robinson again backed the LEP's assessment.
"He was transferred to Lake Cargelligo, who he had never played a game for before, and it was approved by The Rock. There is no permit agreement in place for senior footy in the Riverina," he said.
"Matt's played for four clubs in the past four seasons. This one is very straight forward."
