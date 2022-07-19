Council has backed a motion calling for more cat control powers across the Wagga local government area.
Moved and seconded by Cr Jenny McKinnon and Cr Tim Koschel, Monday's motion will now see council write to the Office of Local Government and other relevant agencies to look at legal measures that would allow it to implement cat curfews across town.
Advertisement
Council also resolved to write to the Office of Local Government for an update of any advocacy in this space since cat containment became part of the policy platform in 2019.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Councillors will also receive a report considering any additional actions or policy changes open to council to encourage responsible cat management and containment in the Wagga.
Addressing council at Monday's meeting, Wagga vet Dr Lynne Bodell said cats currently have more rights than people. "If you walk over your neighbour's property you can be arrested," Dr Bodell said. "But if you're a cat, nothing can happen to you."
Dr Bodell said residents must prove a certain cat killed their pet bird, rabbit or guinea pig before anything can be done about it.
Council also heard cats cause a number of negative environmental impacts.
"Studies have been done about locking cats up during the night and letting them out during the day and they have found there's no differences in the number of species they catch. The only real difference was in the type of species they catch," she said.
Dr Bodell said as a vet, the profession has been advising people for years on responsible cat ownership, which includes desexing and locking them up.
But she said that advice has often fallen on deaf ears.
"We can preach until we're blue in the face, but unless there's some legislation, we can't even start the battle on cat control, because people just don't listen," she said.
Cr McKinnon said while cats are "an important companion animal for nay individuals and families... they are [also] a known hazard for Australian wildlife and this council's own biodiversity policy explicitly names cats as a problem pest in the local government area."
"So the question is, can we find a balance between the important place of cats as a companion animal and the need to provide protections for wildlife?"
While agreeing with the general sentiment of the motion, Cr Hayes disagreed with Dr Bodell that laws would fix the issue.
Advertisement
Quoting from a 2018 RSPCA report on identifying best practice in cat management in Australia, Cr Hayes said, "Cat containment has limited value if any, but needs to be further researched."
"The report highlights some very significant issues including the trouble with the enforcement of laws."
Among these, he said, was the difficulty in capturing cats and the challenge of having unrealistic community expectations.
"You can have a law, but it's going to be very difficult to apply it."
Cr Hayes also pointed out that "the majority of trapped cats are not owned, so they are feral and no one can get fined."
As such, he said the expense of catching cats is likely to be prohibitively to the point that the cost will exceed the benefits.
Advertisement
Cr Michael Henderson and Cr Rod Kendall voted against the motion.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.